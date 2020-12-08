John LeBoeuf, former KLAX manager, local musician dies at 63

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hixson Brothers Funeral Homes released memorial information for John Robert LeBoeuf, Jr., of Alexandria, who passed away on December 5 at the age of 63.

Mr. LeBoeuf served as the General Sales Manager and Station Manager at KLAX-TV in Alexandria from 2011-2019. He was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alexandria, where he performed in both the orchestra and praise team playing trombone and bass guitar.

According to Hixson Brothers, memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 12 at Calvary. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

