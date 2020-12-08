Advertisement

John LeBoeuf, former KLAX manager, local musician dies at 63

John Robert LeBoeuf, Jr.
John Robert LeBoeuf, Jr.(Hixson Brothers Funeral Homes)
By KALB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hixson Brothers Funeral Homes released memorial information for John Robert LeBoeuf, Jr., of Alexandria, who passed away on December 5 at the age of 63.

Mr. LeBoeuf served as the General Sales Manager and Station Manager at KLAX-TV in Alexandria from 2011-2019. He was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alexandria, where he performed in both the orchestra and praise team playing trombone and bass guitar.

According to Hixson Brothers, memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 12 at Calvary. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

For more, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB and Hixson Brothers Funeral Homes. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recapping runoff election results in Cenla
APD investigating another armed robbery of a business
Luke Letlow
Luke Letlow projected to win U.S. Rep. 5th Congressional District race
Natalie Desselle-Reid
Natalie Desselle-Reid dies after battle with cancer
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Deville man killed in crash on Reed Lawrence Road
Rubin takes back Alexandria City Councilman-At Large seat
Rubin takes back Alexandria City Councilman-At Large seat
Rubin takes back Alexandria City Councilman-At Large seat
Rubin takes back Alexandria City Councilman-At Large seat
Murphy Rachal is Pineville’s City Marshal-elect
Murphy Rachal is Pineville’s City Marshal-elect