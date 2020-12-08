Advertisement

Rubin takes back Alexandria City Councilman-At Large seat

By KALB Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council will have three new members after three of the four incumbents failed to hold on to their seats. Lee Rubin bested Chris Chelette for the Councilman At-Large seat, taking back what was once his. Incumbent Joe Fuller didn’t make it to the runoff. Steven and Brooke speak with Mr. Rubin to get his thoughts on the victory.

