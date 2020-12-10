Advertisement

California man charged with decapitating son, daughter

The 34-year-old father faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu...
The 34-year-old father faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu of more than $4 million bail.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:02 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a Southern California father of four has been charged with decapitating his teenage son and 12-year-old daughter and abusing his two other boys.

The 34-year-old faces felony counts of murder and child abuse. He’s being held in lieu of more than $4 million bail. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

He’s charged with fatally stabbing the 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl on Nov. 29 in Lancaster.

Prosecutors say his other two boys, ages 8 and 9, were supposedly shown their siblings’ bodies and forced to stay in their bedrooms for several days without food.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards explains COVID-19 vaccine 2 days after presenting it to White House
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF online only hunter education certification option to debut Jan. 2, 2021 for those 16 and older
KALB logo
KALB working to fix signal issues
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
LSU self-imposes one-year postseason ban for football

Latest News

In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, British actress Barbara Windsor, center, meets British Prime...
‘Carry On’ and ‘EastEnders’ star Barbara Windsor dies at 83
The bust of French statesman Robert Schuman, one of the founders of the European Union, is seen...
EU leaders agree to reduce emissions after all-night talks
This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of...
US carries out rare execution during presidential transition
Congress is scrambling to avert a government shutdown and to vote on a stimulus bill and the...
Congress is scrambling to avert a government shutdown
In this Monday, Aug. 10, 2015 file photo, Tommy 'Tiny' Lister greets fans as he arrives at the...
Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, who played Deebo in ‘Friday,’ dies