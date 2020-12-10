Advertisement

Dairy Queen ‘pay it forward’ chain pays for $10K worth of food in Minn.

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAINERD, Minn. (WCCO) - Customers at a Dairy Queen in Minnesota filled their karma buckets, as well as their bellies, over the weekend.

There was a spontaneous chain of about 900 drive-thru customers paying for the people behind them.

“It makes people feel good. Our whole crew was pumped about it, ‘Let’s keep it going,’” said Sandra Quam, the shop’s assistant manager.

Good Samaritans spent about $10,000 “paying it forward.”

“We had people come here just because they heard about it and wanted to be a part of it,” Quam said.

The chain lasted from Thursday until Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards explains COVID-19 vaccine 2 days after presenting it to White House
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF online only hunter education certification option to debut Jan. 2, 2021 for those 16 and older
KALB logo
KALB working to fix signal issues
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
LSU self-imposes one-year postseason ban for football

Latest News

In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo, British actress Barbara Windsor, center, meets British Prime...
‘Carry On’ and ‘EastEnders’ star Barbara Windsor dies at 83
The bust of French statesman Robert Schuman, one of the founders of the European Union, is seen...
EU leaders agree to reduce emissions after all-night talks
This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of...
US carries out rare execution during presidential transition
Congress is scrambling to avert a government shutdown and to vote on a stimulus bill and the...
Congress is scrambling to avert a government shutdown
In this Monday, Aug. 10, 2015 file photo, Tommy 'Tiny' Lister greets fans as he arrives at the...
Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister, who played Deebo in ‘Friday,’ dies