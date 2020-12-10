Advertisement

Flood protection project to begin construction in Louisiana

(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials say construction on a $366 million flood protection project will begin using an alternative financing plan approved by the state legislature earlier this year.

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority said Wednesday it will be used for the flood-protection lock project in the Houma Navigation Canal.

The Courier reports the plan will allow the agency to incur debt or issue bonds to pay for projects.

It will play a critical role in Terrebonne Parish’s hurricane protection system.

The project also aims to shield inland communities from storm surges. Officials say phase one of the construction will begin next year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards explains COVID-19 vaccine 2 days after presenting it to White House
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF online only hunter education certification option to debut Jan. 2, 2021 for those 16 and older
KALB logo
KALB working to fix signal issues
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
LSU self-imposes one-year postseason ban for football

Latest News

Teams battle in day three of Hixson Auto Invitational
Teams battle in day three of Hixson Auto Invitational
Congressman-elect Letlow speaks with Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce
Central LA Regional Chamber of Commerce holds 107th annual meeting
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards explains COVID-19 vaccine 2 days after presenting it to White House
Alex Felter wins Natchez Balloon Festival 2020 poster competition.
Local artist turns 2020 into success