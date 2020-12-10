How survivors can help avoid delays in the temporary housing process

(FEMA) - Hurricane Laura survivors who are eligible for Transportable Temporary Housing Units (TTHUs) can help make the process go as smoothly as possible for themselves. If you’re eligible for a TTHU on your private property, FEMA will contact you to schedule a site inspection.

Steps you can take to help move the process along:

Be available. You, or someone 18 years or older who represents you, must be present for the site inspection to determine if your property is feasible for installation of a TTHU. This inspection is scheduled and completed by a FEMA contractor. A FEMA representative will contact you prior to the inspection to explain the process and to provide you with contact information in case you have questions about the status of your TTHU.

Contact your utility company as soon as possible to make arrangements for electricity for the TTHU, which may require a second meter and a temporary power pole on your property. Tell the power company it is for a FEMA TTHU installation and specify if you are receiving a mobile home or travel trailer. Your local officials will inspect the installation and notify the power company when the power may be turned on. If there will be delays on getting a temporary second meter for any reason, contact FEMA as soon as possible to discuss options and possible assistance to resolve the issue.

Help FEMA obtain right-of-entry from your neighbors. FEMA may need permission to trench utility lines or gain access to your property and will need contact information, if you have it, for your neighbors if their property must be crossed during the installation of your TTHU.

After delivery of the TTHU to your property, the FEMA contractor may discover damage to the TTHU caused during transport or installation that must be repaired before FEMA can turn the keys over to you. In addition, FEMA may also need to arrange for safety or accessibility modifications to the TTHU, such as building ramps, modifying showers, elevating and anchoring. FEMA has expanded its services to accommodate your questions about TTHUs. If you were not provided a point of contact for your housing needs, you may call the FEMA Helpline and they will take down your information and forward it to the Direct Housing Department. The FEMA Helpline may be reached at 800-621-3362. If you use TTY, you may call 800-462-7585; if you use 711 or Video Relay Service, you may call 800-621-3362. You may also visit a Disaster Recovery Center near you. To find a Disaster Recovery Center visit, fema.govDRCLocator or you can call the FEMA Helpline. For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4559.

FEMA is currently seeking interested property owners and property-management companies to participate in FEMA’s Multifamily Lease and Repair Program (MLRP) and FEMA’s Direct Lease Program to help the housing needs for Hurricane Laura survivors.

The MLRP allows FEMA to lease and repair or make improvements to existing multifamily rental property for use as temporary housing. The deadline to apply is Dec. 28.

The Direct Lease Program allows FEMA to lease existing residential property not typically available to the general public, such as corporate apartments, for use as temporary housing. The deadline to apply is Dec. 28.

Potential owners and property management companies are being sought in the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, Vernon and in adjacent parishes or other areas within reasonable commuting distance of generally no more than 50 miles of these parishes. However, FEMA encourages all interested owner and property management companies across the State of Louisiana to consider submitting for possible participation.

Both programs require the property to be available to FEMA for housing survivors from Hurricane Laura. There are additional requirements to participate in either program; additional information can be found at:

MLRP: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/multifamily-lease-and-repair-program

Direct Lease: https://www.fema.gov/fact-sheet/fema-seeks-participants-direct-lease-housing-program

Interested parties that meet the qualifications for either program, can visit https://beta.sam.gov/ to register their property. Responses can be emailed to Marvin R. Jennings at marvin.r.jennings@fema.dhs.gov or John Clemons at john.clemons@fema.dhs.gov.

For MLRP: No later than 5 p.m. EST, Dec. 28, 2020. The subject line shall read RFI 70FBR621I00000001 Response: Multi-Lease and Repair (MLR), DR-4559-LA.

For Direct Lease: No later than 5 p.m. EST, Dec. 28, 2020. The subject line shall read RFI 70FBR621I00000002 Response: Direct Lease (DL), DR-4559-LA.

FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer John Long answers questions about FEMA’s Direct Housing Program assistance following the Louisiana hurricanes. Under this program, FEMA may provide temporary housing units after a disaster when many homes were damaged or destroyed and there is a shortage of available places for survivors to move into or rent. Each video segment answers questions about a specific aspect of the Direct Housing Program efforts.

The videos can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL720Kw_OojlKw3tTDG5UcenyG2Yq2bmk.

