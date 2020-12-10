KALB working to fix signal issues

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Some of our KALB viewers are currently not receiving our signal following a technical issue at our transmitter site in Forest Hill.

Our engineers are at the scene and working to restore service as soon as possible. This primarily impacts those who receive KALB’s over-the-air signal, some cable television customers. DirecTV customers may see a loss of service as well.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

As we continue to work to repair our transmitter, we remind you that you can view our streaming newscasts on our website, our KALB app, or on the VUit app.

