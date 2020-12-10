Advertisement

KALB working to fix signal issues

By KALB staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Some of our KALB viewers are currently not receiving our signal following a technical issue at our transmitter site in Forest Hill.

Our engineers are at the scene and working to restore service as soon as possible. This primarily impacts those who receive KALB’s over-the-air signal, some cable television customers. DirecTV customers may see a loss of service as well.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

As we continue to work to repair our transmitter, we remind you that you can view our streaming newscasts on our website, our KALB app, or on the VUit app.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards explains COVID-19 vaccine 2 days after presenting it to White House
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF online only hunter education certification option to debut Jan. 2, 2021 for those 16 and older
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
LSU self-imposes one-year postseason ban for football

Latest News

Teams battle in day three of Hixson Auto Invitational
Teams battle in day three of Hixson Auto Invitational
Congressman-elect Letlow speaks with Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce
Central LA Regional Chamber of Commerce holds 107th annual meeting
Alex Felter wins Natchez Balloon Festival 2020 poster competition.
Local artist turns 2020 into success
Fourteen soldiers make up seven different teams, and compete against one another to see who's...
Soldiers compete at Fort Polk to find who’s the best medic