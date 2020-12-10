LSUA, Alexandria Country Day sign cooperative endeavor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB / LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria and Alexandria Country Day School held a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 10 to formally announce the cooperative endeavor and partnership between the two entities.

In early November, Country Day announced its merger with University Academy. The cooperative endeavor was officially approved by the LSU Board of Supervisors on Friday, December 4. This means that Country Day will become an independent K-12 school that will also offer dual enrollment courses on LSUA’s campus. The merger will officially be signed on December 18. That’s when Country Day officials say the transition process will begin and the school’s name will change to Alexandria Country Day University Academy.

“We are so excited about the opportunity to partner with Country Day,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “Country Day has a longstanding history of quality education and achievement. We know through this new partnership we will successfully help more students in the central Louisiana region by growing access to dual enrollment courses and providing true college prep on the LSUA campus.”

With the added bonus of being on LSUA’s campus, students will be able to look to the future and prepare for higher education.

“Our partnership with LSUA represents an exciting opportunity for both our community and our students,” said Country Day Head of School Bill Bridges. “Both schools possess a mutual desire to offer the best education in central Louisiana, and by partnering together, we are confident that we will provide an unsurpassed educational experience with distinctive academic offerings.”

“When you’re just a K-8 model, you know your kids are well prepared academically but you don’t know for sure if they are carrying that on into college. But, this way, especially with our partnership with LSUA and the dual enrollment classes that now we’ll be able to offer students as UA currently does, we know that our kids will be able to be prepared for the real world out there for them.”

Dr. Coreil with LSUA says it’s a win, win for everyone involved.

“It’s a win for us and it’s a win for them and they’re already acclimated to the campus so they’re ready to come in, sometimes as I said as a sophomore. So we’re excited and it’s very important to serving the community, being part of the community and having these students, these families more closely associated with LSUA through the school. It’s a tremendous, positive step for us.”

Country Day Board President Natalie Monroe says more than likely, K-8 will remain at Country Day’s main campus on Bayou Rapides, and 9-12 will be at the new Alexandria Country Day University Academy on LSUA’s campus.

