NSU band members to be part of virtual marching band performance during national championship game

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Seventeen members of the Spirit of Northwestern Marching Band will be participating in a virtual college marching band show that will air during the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 11, 2021.

They will join nearly 1,500 performers from 200 collegiate marching bands in 45 states to form the College Band Directors National Association Intercollegiate Marching Band. This unique project will combine college marching bands from different confer­ences, regions and styles in a single performance. The Intercollegiate Marching Band will perform “End of Time” by Beyonce in a video that will be shown in the stadium and online.

“This is going to be a historical performance,” says Dr. Mark Spede, president of CBDNA and the director of bands at Clemson University. “In this unusual year when bands have been unable to perform their traditional pregame and halftime shows during college football games, CBDNA is pleased to offer this opportunity with the help of its partners.”

The IMB performance will showcase all of the unique aspects of a college halftime show, including musicians, drum majors, color guard members, dancers and majorettes.

Participants from the Spirit of Northwestern are drum majors Jacob St. Pierre of Laplace, Chloe Farrar of Bossier City, and Abby Kent of Benton, Ben Wilkinson of Bossier City on trumpet, Eric Renova of Mesquite, Texas, on clarinet, Daniel Scott of Benton on saxophone, Austin Pierre of Gray on tenor drums and Caroline Shephard of Frisco, Texas on bass drum. Those taking part from the Colorguard are Alissa Joseph of Pineville, Treyvin Aucoin of Rayne, Katherine Greenmun of Ragley and Faith Wilson and Cameron Kelly of Prairieville. Demon Dazzlers submitting videos were Alphonse Engram of DeRidder, Sarah Talbot of Baton Rouge, John Jefferson of Shreveport and Ashley Henry of Slidell.

“When (Assistant Director of Bands) Mr. (Dan) McDonald made us aware of this opportunity, I was very excited to take on this project,” said Kent. “It is not often that an opportunity like this becomes available, especially on a national level. By having members participate in national events, not only does the SON gain a wide range of exposure as a substantial program, but the participating members gain a fun and new experience as well.”

Fans should look out for the video on www.cbdna-imb.com and “Intercollegiate Marching Band” on Facebook after halftime of the game.

