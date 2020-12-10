Open letter to the community to practice safe COVID-19 holiday activities

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -This holiday season local hospitals are encouraging COVID-19 safe holiday activities. They’re doing it in the form of an open letter to the community.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8 two dozen health facilities throughout Cenla published the letter as a plea to get the virus under control during a resurgence. Chief Nursing Officer at Rapides Regional Medical Center Barbara Griffin and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Rhodes shared their thoughts about the pandemic and what they’ve experienced these last 10 months.

“The last ten months with COVID has been quite challenging,” Griffin said. “Because you have to remember the number one thing is safety.”

According to Griffin, Rapides had quite a few patients with COVID.

“You have to be very concerned about the safety of the patient, their family, your staff because you don’t want your staff to be sick because they have to be here to care for it,” Griffin said.

Health care workers are stressing that people limit gatherings, social distance, practice frequent hand washing and wear masks, even outdoors.

“We’re looking at another surge right now and we’re very concerned about capability and how many beds we have available and this is why a lot of hospital administrators have gotten together to plea to the community,” Rhodes said.

“The virus is different for different people, but it can go all the way from a spectrum of not many symptoms at all to deathly ill. It’s the risk,” Rhodes said.

According to Rhodes, if Cenla was on a downward trend and below five percent for the number of cases and new cases then maybe we could start to make an argument for holiday gatherings.

“But we can’t. We’re on a third surge. We need for people to do all they can to prevent the spread of this illness, and it is a very contagious virus,” Rhodes said.

Doctors pointed to the success we’ve had in the past getting the virus under control in the state. In the letter, health care workers urged people to understand the sacrifices we make now are ones being made around the globe and are critical until we get the vaccine.

“You just have to keep it in the forefront of your mind and realize that this is our whole country and we all have to do our part, and it’s not that hard,” Griffin said. “It’s not that big of a sacrifice to wear a mask, wash your hands really well and stay the distance. Don’t shake hands. I know that’s hard. We’re in the south and it’s very hard.”

The vaccine is around the corner.

“I have great hopes for this vaccine. I don’t think we’re going to end this pandemic any other way except to start vaccinating people. So, people need to be willing to take the vaccine so that we can stop the spread of this virus,” Rhodes said. “This thing has completely upturned our whole society, the way we do things and it even threatens the way we traditionally spend Christmas. This is our hope, and we need people to be confident that it’s safe and effective.”

Griffin agreed with Rhodes.

“I think the vaccine will be the cure. I think that will help. Every year there’s the same thing with the flu,” Griffin said.

Rapides Regional Medical Center said they do have a plan in place if hospital bed capacity is reached. They’ve modified their hospital operations to continue managing the coronavirus pandemic and serving Cenla.

“Understand that we’re trying to do what’s best for the community. We do not want to be in a position where we have to start sending people out of town because we don’t have beds,” Rhodes said. “We’d like for as much as possible to treat the people that come to us from our community.”

They recommend people celebrate virtually but stressed the importance of following protocols.

“I really think that we have executed perfectly for our community...and we have a contingency plan,” Griffin said.

The following information was provided by Rapides Regional Medical Center:

Once again, our community is facing a resurgence of COVID19. For 10 months, our community has been fighting this pandemic, and we are all ready for life to get back to normal. The good news is that safe and effective vaccines will soon be available. But not before we face a third wave of COVID19. Models show this third wave will be close to the size and impact of the COVID19 wave we experienced in July. The restrictions that accompanied the second wave affected us all. Nevertheless, our community worked together, followed the necessary restrictions and saw COVID19 numbers fall.

By working together as a community, we can still suppress the third wave of COVID19 here in Central Louisiana and reduce its impact. Limiting the size of gatherings, maintaining social distancing, handwashing and wearing masks in public are all effective strategies in limiting the spread of COVID19. None of us wants to be separated from our loved ones during the holiday season. Setting aside the gathering of friends and family is a sacrifice. However, it is a sacrifice communities all over the country and world are being asked to make. If we can tolerate these inconveniences for a few more months, we can limit the spread of COVID19 long enough for vaccines to be approved, distributed and administered.

As representatives of the Central Louisiana medical community, and as your friends and neighbors, we ask you to join us in the fight against COVID19. Together, we can accomplish extraordinary things. We can suppress this third COVID19 wave and look forward to gathering with our family and friends in the future.

Kelvin Spears, M.D., CMO Alexandria Emergency Hospital

Peter C. Dancy, Jr., FACHE, CEO Alexandria VA Health Care System

Chad Steward, CEO All Saints Hospice

Timothy Curry, CEO Avoyelles Hospital

Linda F. Deville, CEO Bunkie General Hospital

Kevin Quinn, CEO Byrd Regional Hospital

Louise Barker, CEO Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital

Monte Wilson, MS, President CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital

Sue Funk, BSN, CASC, Administrator CHRISTUS Cabrini Surgery Center

Beth Parsons, RN, Administrator CHRISTUS Dubuis

Angela Williams, RHIT, FACHE ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine

David Goodson, CEO Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Alexandria

Julie Wray, RN, BSN, Administrator Guardian Hospice

Paul G. Mathews, CEO Hardtner Medical Center

Claire Hick, MHA, FACHE, CEO Longleaf Hospital

David Holcombe, M.D., CMO Louisiana Department of Health

Kirk Soileau, CEO Natchitoches Regional Medical Center

Gene Amons, BSN, RN, MSA Oakdale Community Hospital

Kristopher Aguillard, CEO Mercy Regional Medical Center

Jason Cobb, FACHE, CEO Rapides Regional Medical Center

Mike Harrell, CEO River Bridge Specialty Hospital

Sam Ellard, CEO Riverland Medical Center

Eugene Burge, President Savoy Medical Center

Kathy Hall, CEO Winn Parish Medical Center

