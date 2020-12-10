Past U.S. Congressional candidate arrested for alleged child pornography

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a past U.S. Congressional Candidate, Ben Gibson, has been arrested on four counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Gibson ran as a Republican in the Nov. 3 election against Rep. Mike Johnson, for the seat of Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District.

Gibson previously told KSLA in an interview during his congressional bid that he worked for the Bossier City Fire Department. A spokesperson for the fire department says Gibson has never worked for the department, nor has he worked for the City of Bossier in any capacity.

He currently faces a bond of $10,000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.