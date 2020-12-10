Advertisement

Past U.S. Congressional candidate arrested for alleged child pornography

Ben Gibson
Ben Gibson(Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KSLA Digital Team
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a past U.S. Congressional Candidate, Ben Gibson, has been arrested on four counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Gibson ran as a Republican in the Nov. 3 election against Rep. Mike Johnson, for the seat of Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District.

Gibson previously told KSLA in an interview during his congressional bid that he worked for the Bossier City Fire Department. A spokesperson for the fire department says Gibson has never worked for the department, nor has he worked for the City of Bossier in any capacity.

He currently faces a bond of $10,000.

