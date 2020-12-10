Rapides Parish School Board members, directors attend annual ‘Retreat’

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is holding their annual retreat this year on December 9 and 10.

The purpose of the retreat is to receive a report on the district’s strategic plan and discuss plans for the future of the school board.

The first night of the retreat focused on academics. Directors from each department prepared presentations to present to each board member. Those presentations outlined department goals as related to the district strategic plan, how COVID-19 impacted those goals, the most important steps taken for 2020-2021 and how the board can help achieve those goals.

Further discussions for the rest of the retreat will focus on things like budgets and facilities.

