Advertisement

SEC on ABC: ESPN to be exclusive TV home, starting 2024

(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Southeastern Conference’s signature mid-afternoon Saturday game will move from CBS to ABC starting in 2024.

It is part of a new 10-year contract with ESPN and the powerhouse football league.

The deal makes ESPN the exclusive media rights holder of SEC football and men’s basketball.

It ends the SEC’s relationship with CBS after three decades. CBS has been airing the league’s Saturday afternoon centerpiece game and football championship since 1996.

The SEC championship game will also air on ABC.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards explains COVID-19 vaccine 2 days after presenting it to White House
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF online only hunter education certification option to debut Jan. 2, 2021 for those 16 and older
KALB logo
KALB working to fix signal issues
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
LSU self-imposes one-year postseason ban for football

Latest News

Teams battle in day three of Hixson Auto Invitational
Teams battle in day three of Hixson Auto Invitational
Louisiana teams battle in day three of Hixson Auto Invitational
Easley’s leadership has Trojans on fast start
Mitchell Easley - ACA Athlete of the Week