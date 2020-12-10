Study says Louisiana’s road improvement works well with the allocated funds it has

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana jumped three states in the Reason Foundation’s annual transportation rankings, moving from 34th to 31st for overall cost-effectiveness and road condition.

The bump is largely a product of improved money-management. The state ranks fifth in administrative disbursements per mile and 6th in capital and bridge disbursements per mile.

“We’re doing what we can with the resources that we have,” Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Rodney Mallett said. “This report demonstrates we can be efficient with funding.”

But Louisiana is still third-worst in interstate quality and has the third-highest traffic fatality rate. Louisiana residents spend 41 hours sitting in traffic, and 13 percent of the state’s bridges are considered deficient.

“That’s the balance between having the money to spend and spending what you have wisely,” Mallett said, noting lawmakers have not raised the state’s gas tax in nearly four decades. “We’re still having to work on a 1980′s salary.”

