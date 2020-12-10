Advertisement

Study says Louisiana’s road improvement works well with the allocated funds it has

(Rachael Thomas / WAFB)
By Matt Houston
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana jumped three states in the Reason Foundation’s annual transportation rankings, moving from 34th to 31st for overall cost-effectiveness and road condition.

The bump is largely a product of improved money-management. The state ranks fifth in administrative disbursements per mile and 6th in capital and bridge disbursements per mile.

“We’re doing what we can with the resources that we have,” Department of Transportation and Development spokesman Rodney Mallett said. “This report demonstrates we can be efficient with funding.”

But Louisiana is still third-worst in interstate quality and has the third-highest traffic fatality rate. Louisiana residents spend 41 hours sitting in traffic, and 13 percent of the state’s bridges are considered deficient.

“That’s the balance between having the money to spend and spending what you have wisely,” Mallett said, noting lawmakers have not raised the state’s gas tax in nearly four decades. “We’re still having to work on a 1980′s salary.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards explains COVID-19 vaccine 2 days after presenting it to White House
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF online only hunter education certification option to debut Jan. 2, 2021 for those 16 and older
KALB logo
KALB working to fix signal issues
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
LSU self-imposes one-year postseason ban for football

Latest News

Teams battle in day three of Hixson Auto Invitational
Teams battle in day three of Hixson Auto Invitational
Congressman-elect Letlow speaks with Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce
Central LA Regional Chamber of Commerce holds 107th annual meeting
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to...
Gov. Edwards explains COVID-19 vaccine 2 days after presenting it to White House
Alex Felter wins Natchez Balloon Festival 2020 poster competition.
Local artist turns 2020 into success