Swastika stickers found on Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial

‘Hate does not win’
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.(Source: Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (CNN) – Police are investigating hate messages found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights says stickers featuring swastikas and the phrase “we are everywhere” were found throughout the memorial.

The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video for possible suspects.

Police say they take all instances of hate messaging seriously and are committed to finding the culprits.

Tonight this is the statue of Anne Frank! Tell me that this is Boise! Hate does not win.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

