Trojans knock out day two of Hixson Auto Invitational
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:30 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana high school basketball teams knocked out more competition on day two of the Hixson Auto Invitational at Alexandria Senior High.
Final Scores:
ASH
- Buckeye 48 Avoyelles Charter 25
- Teurlings Catholic 57 Jena 44
MENARD
- Bolton 24 Marksville 37
- Rapides 53 Acadiana 43
PINEVILLE
- Northwood 64 Rapides 57
- Tioga 49 Avoyelles 48
- Pineville 52 Menard 63
- Avoyelles Charter 47 Rosepine 35
- Pineville 66 Northwood 55
