Trojans knock out day two of Hixson Auto Invitational

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:30 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana high school basketball teams knocked out more competition on day two of the Hixson Auto Invitational at Alexandria Senior High.

Final Scores:

ASH

  • Buckeye 48 Avoyelles Charter 25
  • Teurlings Catholic 57 Jena 44

MENARD

  • Bolton 24 Marksville 37
  • Rapides 53 Acadiana 43

PINEVILLE

  • Northwood 64 Rapides 57
  • Tioga 49 Avoyelles 48
  • Pineville 52 Menard 63
  • Avoyelles Charter 47 Rosepine 35
  • Pineville 66 Northwood 55

