Trojans knock out day two of Hixson Auto Invitational

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana high school basketball teams knocked out more competition on day two of the Hixson Auto Invitational at Alexandria Senior High.

Final Scores:

ASH

Buckeye 48 Avoyelles Charter 25

Teurlings Catholic 57 Jena 44

MENARD

Bolton 24 Marksville 37

Rapides 53 Acadiana 43

PINEVILLE

Northwood 64 Rapides 57

Tioga 49 Avoyelles 48

Pineville 52 Menard 63

Avoyelles Charter 47 Rosepine 35

Pineville 66 Northwood 55

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.