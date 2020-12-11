APD Police Chief application deadline extended

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted to extend the application deadline for the APD Police Chief position.

Current APD Chief Ronnie Howard was picked by Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall to serve as interim after former chief Jerrod King retired back on Nov. 1.

Only four applications have been submitted for the police chief position. Alexandria Fire and Police Civil Service Board Chairman Wade Tullos said that the City of Alexandria wanted to extend the deadline further to allow for more applicants.

Tullos said, “The city has approached us and asked us to extend the deadline for the application period for the chief of police and the board felt that that was a reasonable request and extended it for another 10 days. The law was changed back in the summer from 30 days to 10 days.”

The four applicants who have already applied for the police chief position are all from within the Alexandria Police Department.

