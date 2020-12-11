Central LA Regional Chamber of Commerce holds 107th annual meeting

The following was released to KALB by the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce held its 107th Annual Meeting on December 10 with 5th District Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow as the keynote speaker. Zeb Winstead was introduced as the 2021 Chair of the Chamber Board of Directors.

Winstead has been the Executive Vice-Chair of the Central Louisiana Community Foundation since January 1, 2020, and was President and CEO from September 2015 until December 31, 2019, having previously been the Foundation’s corporate counsel. In addition to his work with the Foundation, he is also the Managing Member of Crowell & Owens, LLC law firm, and an adjunct faculty member at LSUA. Winstead is also the volunteer Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Alexandria Museum of Art and District Governor for Rotary District 6190. He was born and raised in Jackson, Mississippi, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi and a Juris Doctor from Tulane University School of Law.

“Zeb Winstead is a visionary community leader and a dedicated chamber volunteer,” said Deborah Randolph, President, Central LA Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The staff and I are looking forward to working with him and with the board and membership to advance the mission of the chamber in 2021.”

The 2021 Chamber Executive Board of Directors includes Connie Baker, Immediate Past Chair; Sandra McQuain, Chair Designate and Secretary; Matthew Bruyninckx, Treasurer; Charlie Elliott, Military Affairs Division Chair; Thomas David, III, Governmental Affairs Division Chair; Bob Bash, Membership Division Chair; Leigh Ann Purvis, Education/Workforce Division Chair; and Chad Soprano, Small Business/Retail Division Chair.

Winstead shared the Chamber’s 2021 Plan of Work at the Annual Meeting, which is based on feedback received from its members. The top issues are: I-14 Congressional Designation; infrastructure funding; tax and budget reform; broadband and industry investment incentives. Winstead said working with local and state officials to address these three concerns will be the chamber’s top priority.

He said, “We have growing challenges here in Cenla, but if we work together, we can lift all boats to greater prosperity. We will work on doing this not just through the Government Affairs Division, but also the Small Business/Retail Division, which is working to address issues for the sector most cruelly impacted by the Pandemic. We will continue to emphasize our localism campaign, whose focus is trying to support our local small businesses continue to fill the needs of our local communities.”

The names of the business leaders serving on the 2021 full Board of Directors are listed on the chamber’s website at www.cenlachamber.org

