Easley’s leadership has Trojans on fast start

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Physical, aggressive and competitive are just a few words used to describe ASH senior forward Mitchell Easley. You also have to mention that he’s a leader on the team.

“Mitchell is a big part of our team,” Trojan head coach Lance Brasher said. “He’s got some good size at 6′4. He can dribble, pass and shoot the ball. He’s one of the leaders on our team. He brings it and is a joy to be around.”

Mitch played on the 2019 state championship team and is one of the few seniors left in the group. He feels like it’s his job to rally the troops.

“I need to play hard for my team so that we can go back to a championship,” Easley said. “It’s a lot of pressure because everyone wants to line up against us. I have to be a good figure for my team.”

Thus far, this season he’s done that. He’s averaged 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists per game.

“I feel like the man on the court,” Easley said. “I have to be the Alpha all the time.”

His path to being a leader didn’t come easy. He had to wait his turn just like the ones before him did.

“He was talented enough to play last year,” Brasher said. “At first, he didn’t quite understand what we were trying to do offensively and defensively. He worked hard this summer with the individual workouts that we were able to do. It’s his time now, and he’s taken advantage of it.”

For his game on the court, Mitchell Easley is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

