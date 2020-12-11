Advertisement

Gifts For Gamers: Console Frenzy & Wish List Alternatives

By Liz McLaughlin
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(NBC News) - The last big video game console releases in 2013 had gamers flocking to stores. Now, it’s a race online to get the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5.

“Any time anyone has had any in stock for even a minute, they’ve sold out immediately,” says CNET’s Dan Ackerman.

Both are hard to get because of record demand for an upgrade after seven years, and more Americans passing time at home due to the pandemic now classify themselves as gamers. Some have had luck following retailers on social media to get restock updates, but retailers say they’re battling bots that are quickly buying up stock to post on resale sites.

Manufacturers anticipate more stock by spring.

Meanwhile, some holiday shoppers may need to consider alternatives. A gaming laptop could make it possible to play new games without the newest consoles, or the Nintendo switch which came out three years ago is now back in stock at major retailers. Mobile subscription services such as Apple Arcade are another option.

