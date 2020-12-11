Advertisement

Harrison Ford will return for 5th ‘Indiana Jones’ movie

The 78-year old actor will be reprising his iconic role
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after...
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after the original installment, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”(Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP File)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Harrison Ford will be putting on his fedora and cracking his whip once again.

Disney announced on Twitter that the 78-year old actor will be reprising his iconic role in a fifth “Indiana Jones” movie.

Slated for release in July 2022, the film will arrive 41 years after the original installment, “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Ford, also revered for his Han Solo character in Star Wars, told Parade magazine earlier this year that he was not an overnight success, noting he spent 15 years as a struggling actor before he achieved any real, noticeable accomplishments.

Ford says his goals for the new Indiana Jones movie are just as ambitious as for the first one.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB fully restores over-the-air signal
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Alexandria Police
APD Police Chief application deadline extended
Ben Gibson
Past U.S. Congressional candidate arrested for alleged child pornography

Latest News

Zoo Miami staffers are giving their animals special treats to celebrate the holiday season.
Animals celebrate the holidays at Zoo Miami
Zoo Miami celebrates the holidays with special treats for the animals
In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the...
Dolly Parton saved her 9-year-old costar from an oncoming car
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria
Down Home Louisiana: The History of the Hotel Bentley