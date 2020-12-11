Local artist turns 2020 into success

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Louisiana College graduate is not letting 2020 stop his success. After a career setback in January, Alex Felter was inspired to get back to his childhood passion, and now it’s paying off in a big way.

“It turned 2020 into a better year,” Felter said.

He is a freelance illustrator who decided to do what he loves to support his family after losing his job back in January.

“It was a little bit devastating, but there was this undercurrent of relief,” Felter said. “Because I knew that I wanted to do my own thing and I didn’t know when that would be.”

He created Felter Illustration, which allowed him to work from his Alexandria home.

“I just remember coming home and trying not to smile when I told my wife I’ve been let go. I was excited, but I was scared too because I was like...what do I do now?”

Felter has loved art since he was a child. He’s a Natchez, Mississippi native and attended the balloon festival growing up. This past October, it was his art that was selected for the festival poster.

“There’s just this warm feeling of giving back to Natchez and the community that I loved so much,” he said.

The success didn’t stop there because Felter also submitted his work to the Natchitoches Christmas Festival only to find he won that contest too.

“I was just totally surprised though that I had won both of them.”

According to Felter, competing isn’t about getting recognition or prizes. It’s proven to him that following his passion has been the right thing to do.

“It was a rough start to the year, but throughout all of it, God showed me that He’s in control and I didn’t have to worry so much about things.”

Now, Felter is encouraging people to do what they love, too.

“Move forward, really think about what you love and just go after it.”

Felter said he enjoys working at home, being with his wife and two daughters. His Louisiana College experience was great. You can contact Felter on his website and find him on social media.

