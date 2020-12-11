LSU-Florida Previews: Tiger struggles, Florida student with La. ties chimes in, and former Tigers discuss current crisis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WAFB) - LSU is in the Sunshine State but the Tigers shouldn’t expect a warm reception from the Florida Gators when the teams face each other in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, also known as “The Swamp,” on Saturday.

In the past, we’ve sometimes cracked on Gainesville for not being the essence of Florida. There are no beaches nearby but on a December day like this one, there are countless college students around the country who would switch places with those at the University of Florida. It’s about 70 degrees with a cool breeze and low humidity. One resident said this is the weather they wait for all year.

The atmosphere surrounding the LSU football program, however, isn’t exactly sunshine and palm trees. The Tigers have just three wins, against five losses following up last year’s Disney movie of a season of a 15-0 record and national championship.

LSU went to Auburn on Oct. 31 and lost by almost 40 points (48-11). It hosted No. 1 Alabama on Dec. 12 and lost by almost 40 points (55-17), which could have been much worse if not for Nick Saban taking his foot off the gas. Players are opting out left and right. The most recent and most bizarre, perhaps, is five-star freshman tight end Arik Gilbert.

“I think Coach O is a great coach but something different happened,” said Paris Kemeny, a Florida student whose father graduated from Baton Rouge High. “Blame it on COVID, blame it on something but they’re not the same as they’ve always been.”

Former Tigers Matt Mauck, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Derek Stingley Sr. also weighed in on the matchup and LSU’s overall problems as a program.

Kickoff for LSU vs. Florida is set for 6 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.