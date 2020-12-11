LSUA to hold drive-thru commencement

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria is pleased to announce that an in-person drive-thru commencement ceremony will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Mega (Evacuation) Shelter.

With an overwhelming demand from students to conduct an actual commencement, LSUA officials have planned for an appropriate and safe ceremony that will recognize its Spring, Summer, and Fall 2020 graduates that wish to participate.

“We are so excited about this opportunity to recognize our graduates this year. Although the format is much different than we had originally intended for a fall commencement, we were adamant that our students receive the proper recognition that they deserve,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. “Each and every graduate has endured hardships including a pandemic, tornado, hurricanes, etc. It is was only right that we allow them an opportunity to celebrate this major milestone in their lives.”

To ensure the health and safety of all, the commencement ceremony has been broken down into multiple time slots for different academic departments. Each graduate will be allowed one vehicle to ride in and all guests of the graduate must remain inside the vehicle. Once a graduate’s name is called, he or she may exit the vehicle and walk across the stage to pick up his or her diploma, ensuring a contactless event. Masks will also be required for all participants.

“The students made it clear that they wanted to walk across the stage at their graduation,” said LSUA Provost Dr. John Rowan. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we understand that. I am delighted that we can make this happen safely. The facility is large, and at all times the number of individuals present will be well under the state limit for capacity. Wearing a mask at one’s commencement is not ideal, but students prefer it to a commencement that is merely virtual.”

The ceremony will begin at 8:00 a.m. with a welcome and chancellor’s remarks. At 8:30 a.m., graduates will begin to walk during their respective department time. The last group is slated to begin at 2:00 p.m.

