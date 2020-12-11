Advertisement

Police arrest man in death of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman

By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested a man in the case of a Nashville nurse who was killed while driving to work.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday that 21-year-old Devaunte Hill was placed in custody and charged with criminal homicide.

Investigators said Kaufman, 26, was shot to death on Dec. 3 while traveling on Interstate 440. She worked at St. Thomas West Hospital.

Hill was in his apartment when a SWAT team arrested him early Friday morning.

Police announced Thursday there was a $65,000 reward total for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone responsible for Kaufman’s death.

Authorities said they had received more than 50 tips regarding the case as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB fully restores over-the-air signal
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Alexandria Police
APD Police Chief application deadline extended
Ben Gibson
Past U.S. Congressional candidate arrested for alleged child pornography

Latest News

Zoo Miami staffers are giving their animals special treats to celebrate the holiday season.
Animals celebrate the holidays at Zoo Miami
Zoo Miami celebrates the holidays with special treats for the animals
In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the...
Dolly Parton saved her 9-year-old costar from an oncoming car
The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
Hotel Bentley in downtown Alexandria
Down Home Louisiana: The History of the Hotel Bentley