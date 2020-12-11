Advertisement

Residents in Alexandria still waiting for debris to be picked up

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Debris cleanup is still taking place in Alexandria following the recent hurricanes and many residents are wondering when their piles will be picked up.

Some neighborhoods in District 4 have had vegetation and trash piles in their front yards for almost three months. After Hurricane Delta caused water damage to many homes, furniture was destroyed and added to the rest of the debris piles.

Residents said they have tried reaching out to the City of Alexandria to figure out when the cleanup crews will pass by their street so their yards can be cleaned.

Kyla Warman, who lives in Alexandria, said, “We live with my grandma and she requested multiple times for it to be picked up but haven’t received a response or any communication about what’s happening. We want to have pride in our neighborhood and want it to look good, but now that people are adding trash, it’s not making a good appearance on the neighborhood.”

City Councilman At-Large-Elect Lee Rubin said the contractors that the City of Alexandria hired are currently working on the cleanup process but that they are skipping the debris piles that have both vegetation and trash in them.

Rubin said, “With the contractors that we had come in, the only thing that they were picking up was the vegetation because all of that was being shredded. Those contracted haulers would not pick up anything if it had anything other than green vegetation. They would drive by the house and just leave it.”

Cleanup crews are working in District 4 but are only picking up vegetation piles. Rubin wants the city council to discuss cleanup efforts in the city with the administration to see what more needs to be done to speed up the process.

