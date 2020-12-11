Advertisement

Soldiers compete at Fort Polk to find who’s the best medic

By Corey Howard
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - Fourteen soldiers continued their best medic competition at Fort Polk, and on Thursday morning, they could see the finish line.

“There are several different events,” said Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Timothy Sprunger from the Regional Health Command - Central. “[The events] range from medical task to soldier task.”

Overall, there 15 events and seven different teams.

“It was pretty difficult,” Sergeant (SGT) Brandon Clark, a soldier participating in the competition, said, after coming in first place during the 12-mile foot march. “It feels good to be first.”

During the three-day competition, food is scarce, and sleep is hard to come by.

“It’s very impressive the skills that they bring,” said Brigadier General (BG) Wendy Harter, the Commanding General for Regional Health Command - Central. “The mental attitude that they bring and then the physical stamina is truly replicating what you would see in combat.”

On Thursday, soldiers started their morning with a 12-mile march carrying a bag on their back that weighs at least 35 pounds. Then the soldiers took a blind-folded plunge into the pool for their combat survival test.

“It’s a mind game,” SGT Clark said. “I feel that I have a strong mindset. I keep pushing myself forward.”

The winner of the regional competition will go on to compete at the national level this coming January.

