USAO: Federal inmate sentenced for attempting to obtain contraband in prison

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A federal inmate has been sentenced to 10 years for attempting to obtain contraband in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

USAO states that Santiago Delfierro Anguiano, 50, will serve the 10 years followed by three years of supervised release. They say this sentence will run consecutive to the 30-month federal sentence he is currently serving for illegal re-entry of a removed alien.

USAO says that Anguiano pled guilty to the charge on January 16, 2020. They say in March 2016 while serving as a federal inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Pollock, Anguiano conspired with others to attempt to obtain meth in the prison. Meth was later seized in a vehicle driven by a co-defendant in this case during a traffic stop in Woodworth on March 31, 2016, before making its way into the prison.

The FBI and Louisiana State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. McCoy prosecuted the case.

