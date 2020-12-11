Waitr and local restaurants team up for holiday food drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - 2020 has been hard on all of us. With the ongoing pandemic, on top of two hurricanes, many people went to the food bank for the first time this year.

One food delivery app is teaming up with local restaurants in Cenla to make sure no one goes hungry this holiday season.

Waitr is hosting a holiday food drive going on right now, and they need your help. All you have to do is donate non-perishable items to one of four restaurants in Alexandria: Rosie Jo’s, Great American Burgers, Auntie Anne’s or Pamela’s Bayou in a Bow,l.

All food will be collected and donated to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. Restaurants will be collecting the canned items until December 23. Then they will be distributed to those in need.

Alexandria Market Manager Joel McGee says it’s all about giving back and making sure everyone has food to eat this holiday season.

“Well, I think in this time right now with COVID and the way that there’s a food shortage in the food bank, it’s really important for those that are able to give back to the community are able to do that. That’s why Waitr is here supporting this great initiative to give back to our community.”

Waitr will continue to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The delivery service will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

