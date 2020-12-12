Down Home Louisiana: The History of the Hotel Bentley

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Hotel Bentley is quite the staple in Alexandria.

“It was constructed in roughly 1908. The story goes that Joseph Bentley, a timberman from Pennsylvania, was here scouting timber. He purchased something like 90 acres between Alexandria and Boyce,” said Scott Laliberte, the Chief Operating Officer of the Hotel Bentley. “And after a hard day’s work, he came to a local hotel here in Alexandria and was refused service. They said ‘oh no sir, your clothes are too dirty, you’re not dressed appropriately. You’re not allowed to stay in our hotel.’ So he turned around and made it his mission to build the finest hotel this side of the Mississippi River in Louisiana.”

Joseph Bentley made it a point to have the hotel constructed with local or American made materials. He used limestone from the Red River in Rapides Parish to create structural support for the hotel, including beams that go 35 feet into the ground to support the structure. However, he could not get all the resources he wanted from the U.S. at the time. So, he had marble imported from Italy. The structure is primarily made of marble with over 10,000 square feet of mosaic finishing. The color palette of the floor is made up of five colors: green, gold, red, black and ivory. It took the artist two years to lay the mosaic flooring.

The Hotel hosts the Grand Ballroom, which is the only one in Cenla. It can hold 500 people for events such as weddings, military balls and speaking events. The room is the largest room at around 5,000 square feet. If someone wants to rent the room, it will cost 5,000 dollars just to get through the door. The hotel will also cater food and drinks for the event for additional costs.

In 2016, the Mirror Room opened. It use to be reserved as the gentlemen’s lounge back in the day, where gentlemen would sip on cocktails and other beverages.

“I know that the generals and lieutenants would probably smoke their cigars and have some whiskey here while possibly planning the maneuvers on a casual level,” Laliberte said. “A lot of that was planned right here in the Hotel Bentley and this was kind of their substation or off-battleground station. You had Eisenhower, you had Patton and a lot of the generals were here planning the Louisiana maneuvers. For anyone that’s not familiar, the Louisiana maneuvers were some of the largest training camps in the world for our nation’s defense.”

