Advertisement

High School Football: Third Round of Playoffs

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The third week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana is here. You can view the highlights above and the final scores below.

Class 5A

#6 ASH31#3 Zachary28

Class 4A

#3 Tioga27#6 Warren Easton62

Class 3A

#3 Lake Charles College Prep28#6 Jena26

Class 2A

#1 Many34#9 Amite30

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB fully restores over-the-air signal
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory
Alexandria Police
APD Police Chief application deadline extended
Ben Gibson
Past U.S. Congressional candidate arrested for alleged child pornography

Latest News

ASH, Avoyelles Charter, Menard shine through Day Four of Invitational
High School Football: Third Round of Playoffs
High School Football: Third Round of Playoffs
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
LSU-Florida Previews: Tiger struggles, Florida student with La. ties chimes in, and former Tigers discuss current crisis
Teams battle in day three of Hixson Auto Invitational
Teams battle in day three of Hixson Auto Invitational