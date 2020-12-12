High School Football: Third Round of Playoffs

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The third week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana is here. You can view the highlights above and the final scores below.

Class 5A

#6 ASH 31 #3 Zachary 28

Class 4A

#3 Tioga 27 #6 Warren Easton 62

Class 3A

#3 Lake Charles College Prep 28 #6 Jena 26

Class 2A

#1 Many 34 #9 Amite 30

