High School Football: Third Round of Playoffs
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The third week of high school football playoffs in Central Louisiana is here. You can view the highlights above and the final scores below.
Class 5A
|#6 ASH
|31
|#3 Zachary
|28
Class 4A
|#3 Tioga
|27
|#6 Warren Easton
|62
Class 3A
|#3 Lake Charles College Prep
|28
|#6 Jena
|26
Class 2A
|#1 Many
|34
|#9 Amite
|30
