Pedestrian struck by two separate vehicles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred around 6 p.m. yesterday on I-49 N.B. at Exit 84. The initial investigation indicates a pedestrian was struck while in the roadway by two separate vehicles which were travelling north bound on I-49. Routine toxicology tests are pending. Accident Reconstruction and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Traffic Division at 318-449-5099.

