Pineville Rotary Club funds School Closet Project

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Rotary Club members presented Pineville Elementary School with funds to help replenish their school closet.

The School Closet Project was started by the Pineville Rotary Club back in 2015 and it’s grown since then, now with seven area schools with closets. The closets are stocked with things like free school uniforms, personal items, shoes, school supplies and more. It was started to help provide students, whose families may be struggling, get the things they need.

The seven schools with closets educate high numbers of students in poverty.

“These schools experience a large number of students being parented by singles or grandparents,” said Pineville Rotary President Kimberly Jones. “Replenishing the inventories of uniforms, underwear, sweaters, jackets and shoes greatly reduces the burden on teachers and school employees who witness their students’ dire needs and who also bring clothing and hygiene items for them”.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.