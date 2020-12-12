Preview: City of Alexandria’s 12 Nights of Christmas

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Cenla. This holiday season, the City of Alexandria had to make changes to Christmas celebrations such as Winter Fête due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 12 Nights of Christmas kicked off last Friday, but the activities continue virtually and in-person for the next two weekends. The highlight of the event is the new Alex Winter Fête Wonder Lane. It’s a drive-thru event in downtown Alexandria for a chance to safely experience holiday fun. Wonder Lane will be open tomorrow and next Saturday from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Although it’s not the normal Winter Fête, the city special projects coordinator said what is most important right now is that people can celebrate safely.

“You can line up, come down Murray Street and then turn onto Third Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there. Kids can write letters to Santa and drop their letters off. We’ll have a big mailbox for that to go in, an activity book, elves and Christmas music,” Smilie said. “One of the staples of Alex Winter Fête everybody loves is the stilt walkers and the fire breathers, they’ll be here.”

The city asks people not to walk up to the event as it is a drive-thru only event.

“We hope everybody comes on out and has a great time. Everybody please remember when you are out in public wear your mask, social distance and be safe. Have a very safe, enjoyable holiday season,” Smilie said.

If you would rather stay home, virtual events are happening through the 12 Nights of Christmas. The Alexandria Senior High School band will close out the celebrations next Sunday. That performance will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

For the full details of the 12 Nights of Christmas, visit this link.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.