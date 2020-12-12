Supreme Court rejects Republican challenge to Biden victory

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

Trump had called the lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin “the big one.”

The court’s order Friday was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome. The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court denied the motion to file by the State of Texas:

“I wholeheartedly agree with the dissent by Justice Alito and Justice Thomas. This case falls within the Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction, and the motion to file should have been granted. It is incredibly disappointing that the Supreme Court decided to hide behind discretion in a dispute between states.”

