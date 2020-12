‘Cenla Classico’ takes place this week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The second annual ‘Cenla Classico’ will take place with 22 soccer teams playing at three locations from Thursday, December 17 to Saturday, December 19.

Here is the full schedule of games:

Thursday, December 17

Location: Ward 9 SF1

6:00: Bolton vs Rapides (G)

Friday, December 18

Location: Ward 9 SF1

4:00: Grace Christian vs Pineville (G)

5:45: Bolton vs Grace Christian (B)

7:15: Opelousas vs Buckeye (B)

Location: Ward 9 SF2

4:00: Opelousas vs Grant (B)

5:45: South Beauregard vs ASH (G)

7:15: ESA vs Pineville (B)

Location: Tioga

3:00: Bossier vs Rapides (B)

5:45: Buckeye vs Tioga (G)

7:15: Bossier vs Glenmora (B)

Saturday, December 19

Location: Ward 9 SF1

9:00: Delta Charter vs Grant (G)

10:45: Benton vs Pineville (B)

12:30: Mandeville vs Byrd (G)

2:15: St. Charles vs Grace Christian (B)

4:00: Byrd vs Grace Christian (G)

5:45: Deridder vs ASH (G)

Location: Ward 9 SF2

9:00: Glenmora vs Grant (B)

10:45: B Delta Charter vs Buckeye (B)

12:30: West Monroe vs Deridder (G)

2:15: ESA vs Benton (B)

4:00: West Monroe vs South Beauregard (G)

5:45: Delta Charter vs Buckeye (G)

Location: Tioga

9:00: St. Charles vs Rapides (B)

10:45: Bolton vs Tioga (B)

12:30: Bolton vs Tioga (G)

2:15: Delta Charter vs Tioga (B)

4:00: Mandeville vs Pineville (G)

5:45: Tioga vs Grant (G)

