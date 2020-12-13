Leesville’s mayor appointed to the Military Advisory Board by Governor Edwards

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Leesville Mayor Rick Allen will take on additional duties after Governor John Bel Edwards appointed him to the Military Advisory Council.

The council addresses issues and concerns at military installations across the state. Mayor Allen says the appointment is significant because of Fort Polk’s location near Leesville.

“It’s very important for our area,” Mayor Allen said. “We support Fort Polk here, [and] to have a seat on that Military Advisory Committee, and the governor was gracious enough to appoint me to that position. I am so thankful for that. Also, what makes it really good for us is newly elected Senator [Mike] Reese is also on that committee, and it gives us two seats on that committee.”

