Menard to host basketball tournament

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard will play host for a three-day basketball tournament from Thursday, December 17 to Saturday, December 19.

Here is the full schedule of games:

Thursday, December 17

3:30: Hornbeck vs Avoyelles (G)

5:00: Hornbeck vs ASH (B)

6:30: Hicks vs Menard (G)

8:00: Avoyelles vs Tioga (B)

Friday, December 18

3:30: Avoyelles vs Hicks (G)

5:00: Hornbeck vs Archbishop Hannan (B)

6:30: Hornbeck vs Menard (G)

8:00: Peabody vs Menard (B)

Saturday, December 19

9:00: Peabody vs Archbishop Hannan (B)

10:20: Avoyelles Charter vs Hicks (G)

11:40: Comeaux vs ASH (B)

1:00: Avoyelles vs Anacoco (B)

2:20: Red River vs Tioga (B)

3:40: Pineville vs Comeaux (B)

5:00: Avoyelles Charter vs Hornbeck (B)

6:20: Menard vs Tioga (G)

7:40: Menard vs Northside (B)

