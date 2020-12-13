The City of Alexandria’s Winter Fête Wonder Lane

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria kicked of the first ever Winter Fête Wonder Lane on Saturday December 12. People drove by to see sights and sounds of this unique holiday season celebration during the pandemic.

It’s a part of their 12 Nights of Christmas celebrations. The city wanted to spread some holiday cheer despite the rough year. Kinetix, The Cenla Juvenile Officer’s Association and Central Louisiana Technical Community College volunteers passed out goodies and wished everyone a happy holiday. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves stood by greeting visitors. Santa also took letters from children. Everyone involved said it’s all about spreading cheer during a year unlike any other.

“It’s great to be able to do something. It’s better than you know staying home and everybody can get out a little bit and laugh,” CJOA member Patricia Moran said. “Wear your mask, do the best we can, get through the season and next year will be better, but this year is pretty good too.”

The City of Alexandria’s Administrative Secretary Haleigh Ellis took letters from Santa. Ellis said that she was happy to see the community come together despite the pandemic.

“I know it’s an adjustment for everyone to not be able to personally hug Santa around his neck and come out here and see new vendors, but we’re all here making sure that the magic and the spirit is with every vehicle and every child that passes by,” Ellis said.

If you missed this Winter Fête Wonder Lane they’ll be back again from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday December 19. You can also drop letters into Santa’s box all week. For details on virtual events happening tomorrow for Alexandria’s 12 Nights of Christmas celebration visit this link.

