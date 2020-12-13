VFW Post 3106 spreads holiday cheer in Leesville

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The VFW Post 3106 hosted a Christmas Market event over the weekend for the community.

Quartermaster, Paula Baldwin, says they’d normally have their annual Christmas parade around this time but it was canceled this year because of the pandemic. So, they decided to hold the market event to give the community a chance to celebrate the holiday season safely. “We need to have something to look forward to. Have a little bit of fun and we’re watching the Covid like everybody else, but it comes down to… we all need to be bonding as a community, especially right now,” said Baldwin.

The event featured several local businesses and vendors, giving everyone a chance to do a little Christmas shopping. There was also food, a bounce house for children, a toy drive, and pictures with Santa.

This was the first year for the event, but the VFW hopes to continue it in the future.

