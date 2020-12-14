Advertisement

ASH’s Barton to Johnson TD pass selected as Play of the Week

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - ASH quarterback Judd Barton’s touchdown pass to receiver T.J. Johnson has been named our Play of the Week. It would be the game-winning touchdown as the Trojans would win 31-28.

You can tell us what our Play of the Week can be. Email us at sports@kalb.com, and tell us what should be our Play of the Week.

You can also send the video to us, just make sure it is shot horizontally, and it just must make the show.

