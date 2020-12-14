Crime Stoppers investigating theft of trailer from Pineville

PINEVILLE La. (Crime Stoppers) - According to Crime Stoppers, authorities are investigating a trailer theft that took place in the Pineville area on December 7.

We are told that a 16 ft dual axle black trailer was parked under a carport. A suspect vehicle hooked up to the trailer and broke the 4x4 post holding the shed up. Video footage was obtained at a residence down the street. The trailer has been entered into NCIC.

Suspect vehicle (Crime Stoppers)

The theft occurred between 2:25 a.m. and 2:53 a.m. on December 7. The trailer is listed at approximately $3,000. If you have any information on this theft, please contact your local authorities.

