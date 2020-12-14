Advertisement

Crime Stoppers investigating theft of trailer from Pineville

A trailer was stolen from the Pineville area on Dec. 7, 2020
A trailer was stolen from the Pineville area on Dec. 7, 2020(Crime Stoppers)
By Crime Stoppers
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PINEVILLE La. (Crime Stoppers) - According to Crime Stoppers, authorities are investigating a trailer theft that took place in the Pineville area on December 7.

We are told that a 16 ft dual axle black trailer was parked under a carport. A suspect vehicle hooked up to the trailer and broke the 4x4 post holding the shed up. Video footage was obtained at a residence down the street. The trailer has been entered into NCIC.

Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle(Crime Stoppers)

The theft occurred between 2:25 a.m. and 2:53 a.m. on December 7. The trailer is listed at approximately $3,000. If you have any information on this theft, please contact your local authorities.

