Eagles end Saints 9-game winning streak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints trailed, 17-0, at the half, mounted a furious comeback in the final two quarters, but it still wasn’t enough. The Philadelphia Eagles ended the Saints’ 9-game win streak, beating the Black and Gold, 24-21.

The loss dropped the Saints to 10-3 overall. The Packers possess the same record but own the 1-seed after beating New Orleans head-to-head.

In his NFL debut, Jalen Hurts, went 17-of-30 passing, 167 yards, and a TD pass. The former Alabama/Oklahoma star also rushed for 107yards.

The Saints touchdowns came on an Alvin Kamara 5-yard TD run, a Taysom Hill to Emmanuel Sanders 37-yard touchdown, and Hill connected with Jared Cook for a 20-yard score.

The first half was all Philly domination. The rookie quarterback found Alshon Jeffrey for a 15-yard touchdown. In the second quarter, Miles Sanders ran for an 82-yard score.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.