General says COVID-19 vaccine could arrive to Fort Polk in January

By Corey Howard
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT POLK, La. (KALB) - As healthcare workers in Central Louisiana begin to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, people in the Fort Polk community might wonder when the vaccine could make its way to them.

Soldiers and civilians at Fort Polk could receive the vaccine as early as January.

The Department of Defense says it expects that these vaccines will be voluntary until achieving full FDA approval.

“It looks like we will be receiving the vaccine here shortly,” said Brigadier General (BG) Wendy Harter, the commanding general for Regional Health Command - Central. “Probably within the next 72 hours, and we’ll have it in San Antonio and at Fort Hood first. Then we’ll disperse it across our other installations once we do those pilot cases, but you’ll see it here in Fort Polk very soon, early January we anticipate.”

BG Harter says she believes things will go back to normal towards the end of spring.

