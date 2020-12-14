Advertisement

Holt, Parramore and Williams reach double figures in 70-62 road loss to UAB

Grambling guard Candice Parramore attempts a free throw against UAB at Bartow Arena in Alabama.
Grambling guard Candice Parramore attempts a free throw against UAB at Bartow Arena in Alabama.(Source: GSU Sports Information)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (GSU Sports Information) - The Grambling State University women’s basketball team fell short in the final quarter as the University of Alabama at Birmingham rallied to win, 70-62, Sunday evening at the Bartow Arena.

”I thought our young ladies played tough this evening,” Head Coach Freddie Murray said. “We had a great defensive intensity and played with maximum effort. We have to do a better job of making timely shots and executing down the stretch especially down the stretch in fourth quarters. We are growing as a basketball team, have a lot of depth, and have only started to scratch the surface.”

Grambling State (1-3) led, 18-15, at the end of one quarter and went into the break with a six-point lead, 38-32. The University of Alabama at Birmingham (3-1) played tit for tat in third having the 19-18 point advantage in the period but trailed 56-51 into the fourth quarter.

Alexus Holt led Grambling State with 15 points including 7-of-11 shooting, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Candice Parramore chipped in 10 points, four boards, and three steals while teammate Ariel Williams contributed 11 points and four rebounds, restrictively.

Margaret Whitley led all scorers with 27 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals, while Zakyia Weathersby contributed a double-double, including 13 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocked shots.

Turning Point

The Lady Tigers carried the largest lead of the night, 35-25, after a 3-pointer by Holt with 1:52 left in the second. Grambling State would lose the third quarter scoring battle, 19-18, but still had the 56-51 advanced going into the fourth. The game was tied at 58 after a pair of free-throws by UAB’s, Claudia Armoto with 5:24 remaining. Williams would get a layup at the 2:57 mark, but that was the last time the Lady Tigers scored as UAB used a 12-2 run to close out the game.

Inside the Numbers

> Grambling State was 22-of-62 (62.0  percent) shooting and 14-of-19 (73.7 percent) from the charity stripe

> UAB shot 39.6 percent (21-of-53) from the field and 91.7 percent (22-of-24) from the free-throw line

> The Lady Tigers registered 33 rebounds, including nine off the offensive glass

> Alabama at Birmingham pulled down 43 rebounds, with 35 coming on the defensive end

> Grambling State finished with 32 points in the paint, nine points off 12 UAB turnovers, 20 bench points, seven fast-break points, and six second-chance points

> UAB registered 14 bench points, 28 points in the paint, six points off eight Lady Tiger turnovers, 10 fast-break points, and nine second-chance points

Up Next

Grambling State returns to action on Wednesday, December 16 against Arkansas State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m CT at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 GSU Sports Information. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Woodworth
High School Football: Third Round of Playoffs
The initial investigation indicates a pedestrian was struck while in the roadway by two...
Pedestrian struck by two separate vehicles
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards responds to emergency use authorization of first COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Trojans conclude Hixson Auto Invitational
Trojans conclude Hixson Auto Invitational
Trojans conclude Hixson Auto Invitational
Trojans conclude Hixson Auto Invitational
ASH quarterback Judd Barton’s touchdown pass to receiver T.J. Johnson has been named our Play...
ASH’s Barton to Johnson TD pass selected as Play of the Week
ASH’s Barton to Johnson TD pass selected as Play of the Week
ASH’s Barton to Johnson TD pass selected as Play of the Week