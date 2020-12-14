Advertisement

La. Attorney General pledges support for La. musician Lauren Daigle

Lauren Daigle performs You Say at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the...
Lauren Daigle performs You Say at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)(WYMT)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE (WVUE) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry offered his support for Christian musician Lauren Daigle while voicing concern over recent actions taken by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

In a letter to Daigle, Landry ‘expressed shock and dismay over Mayor Cantrell attempting to have the Louisiana native removed from the lineup of the New Orleans “New Year’s Rockin Eve” Celebration.’

AG Landry calls the move an apparent “targeting” due to Daigle’s recent expression of her faith.

“The Louisiana Legislature reinforced the rights of individuals to worship freely by adopting the Preservation of Religious Freedom Act. See La. Rev. Stat. 13:5232 (”Free exercise of religion is a fundamental right of the highest order in this state.”). State and federal law protect your right to assemble in a public square to worship and protest.

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch has recently explained that the “Government is not free to disregard the First Amendment in times of crisis.” Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo. Additionally, you are entitled to protection from tortious interference with your private contractual relationships,” wrote AG Landry.

