WATCH: Louisiana’s 8 electors cast their ballots for President Trump

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s eight electors cast their ballots for President Donald Trump on Monday in the state Senate chamber.

Trump lost to Democratic challenger Joe Biden nationally, but the Republican incumbent easily won Louisiana with 58% support.

Louisiana’s electors are chosen by political parties from each of its six congressional districts and for two at-large positions.

