WATCH: Ochsner Health gives first COVID-19 vaccines in south Louisiana

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ochsner Health gave their first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers in south Louisiana on Monday morning and they streamed the event live online.

“We just received our first supplies of the FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization, and we will be taking you along as we give out our first vaccinations. Hear what the recipients have to say about receiving the vaccine and why they decided to get it,” Ochsner Health posted on social media.

In addition to hearing from those getting the vaccine, officials also had some information to share. Gov. John Bel Edwards was also in attendance. You can watch a replay of the event above.

