Man wanted for 6 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder arrested in Avoyelles Parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man wanted for six counts of attempted second-degree murder in Lafourche Parish was arrested in Avoyelles Parish on Dec. 10.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office says they responded to shots fired near East Yellow Bayou Road in Simmesport around 5 p.m. that evening. They say during a vehicle stop of the alleged suspect’s vehicle, Jacob Scott, 25, of Thibodaux was arrested, and a firearm was recovered.

Pursuant to the arrest warrant issued by the 17th Judicial District Court, Scott was arrested by APSO and booked at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. He was temporarily held on a $250,000 bond pending extradition to Lafourche Parish.

On December 11, Scott was transferred to the custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO investigators believe the firearm recovered by APSO may be the weapon used in the attempted second-degree murder cases they are investigating.

