Mayor says Leesville receives its best audit report in history

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - During a Leesville town hall meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, Mayor Rick Allen announced that the city received its best audit report in history.

Mayor Allen emphasized the importance of earning the trust of taxpayers and strategically managing funds during the pandemic and two major hurricanes.

“We received the cleanest audit report in the history of the city,” Mayor Allen said. “We’re pumped about that. It is so important to gain the trust of the community, and for them to know that you’re not just pulling money on everything that comes through, [but] you’re being frugal with their money.”

